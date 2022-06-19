Evedo Trading 42.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $251,258.22 and $415.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,388.43 or 1.00267266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00123134 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

