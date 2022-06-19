Evil Coin (EVIL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $62,777.17 and $2.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

Evil Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

