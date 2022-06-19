ExclusiveCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $185,841.71 and approximately $29.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

