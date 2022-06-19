Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $235.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.38.

Expedia Group stock opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $95.65 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.59. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

