Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 422 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 85,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

