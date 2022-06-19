Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Intel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 210,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 130,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.