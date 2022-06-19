FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Truist Financial

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,292,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

