Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.
NYSE MMC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,481. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.
Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.