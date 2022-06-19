Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,481. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.