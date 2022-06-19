Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $221.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,985. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

