Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.51. 1,062,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,161. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

