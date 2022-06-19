Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.72. 2,329,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,704. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.98. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

