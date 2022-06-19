Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 124 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 61,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,151,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,181. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

