FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $22.01 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.01 million and $2.34 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000220 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 796,703,514 coins and its circulating supply is 593,453,885 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.