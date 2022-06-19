First Community Trust NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Community Trust NA lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

