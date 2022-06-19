First Community Trust NA Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

