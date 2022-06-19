First Community Trust NA Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Community Trust NA decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 5.0% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.28. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

