First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Has $723,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $93,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $582.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $643.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.61. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

