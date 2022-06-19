First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Sells 2,400 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

SYY stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

