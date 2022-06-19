First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 6.2% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 105,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

