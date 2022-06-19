First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.31.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,073 shares of company stock worth $61,939,180. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.