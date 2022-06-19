First Hawaiian Bank Has $15.26 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $183.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

