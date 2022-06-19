First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 125.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $244.52 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.26 and its 200-day moving average is $240.79. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

