First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in McDonald’s by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

