First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 7,077 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

