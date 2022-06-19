First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

