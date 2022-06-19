First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

