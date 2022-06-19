First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $131.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.07 and its 200 day moving average is $153.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

