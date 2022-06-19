First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 450 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.