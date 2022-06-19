First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 614 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.31 and its 200-day moving average is $577.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.