First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,088 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.46% of First Solar worth $40,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.76.

FSLR stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,636. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

