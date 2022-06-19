First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.87% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 393,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,146. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

