First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 574,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,412,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,705,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

