Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.21

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
