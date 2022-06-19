Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC FLWBF opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58. Flow Beverage has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.65.
About Flow Beverage (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flow Beverage (FLWBF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Flow Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.