Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

