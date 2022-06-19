Fortinet Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, June 23rd (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 23rd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $268.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.36 and its 200 day moving average is $310.03. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $233.45 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.55.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 9.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 464.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

