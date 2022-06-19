FortKnoxster Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $140,913.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $140,913.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

