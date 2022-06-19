Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 1,257 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $206.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

