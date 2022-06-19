Fragasso Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,908,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $437,475,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI stock opened at $202.84 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.80.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

