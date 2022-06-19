Fragasso Group Inc. Has $4.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

