Fragasso Group Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.