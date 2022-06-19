Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,560,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $99.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.