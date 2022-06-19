Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

