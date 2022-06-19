Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FMS. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($63.54) to €57.00 ($59.38) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($68.75) to €61.00 ($63.54) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($75.00) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($88.44) to €83.40 ($86.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.71.
Shares of FMS opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 28.00%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.