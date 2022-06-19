Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FMS. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($63.54) to €57.00 ($59.38) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($68.75) to €61.00 ($63.54) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($75.00) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($88.44) to €83.40 ($86.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of FMS opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

