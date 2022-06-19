Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms recently commented on FRSH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

In related news, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,907 shares of company stock worth $1,114,632 in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Freshworks by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $51,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.