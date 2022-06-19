Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

