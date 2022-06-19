Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

