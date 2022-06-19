Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $229.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

