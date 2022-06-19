Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

