Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $1.12 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ VRTX opened at $263.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average of $244.83.
Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
