Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $1.12 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $263.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average of $244.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

